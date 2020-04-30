RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ron Womack (left), a driver for the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel, and Glenda Laman, a cook, unpack frozen meals to be delivered to home-bound seniors.

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel is closed during the covid-19 pandemic but continues to provide daily meals to home-bound seniors.

Executive director Louine Gardner said the center would also provide frozen meals to the members who come on a regular basis for congregate meals, but none have requested it yet. The center is delivering 60 to 65 meals per week, she said. She noted the center has delivered 1,340 frozen meals through April 21. They delivered 1,509 in March and 1,340 in February. The center delivers to Southwest City, Noel, Lanagan, part of Anderson, Pineville and to the east end of the county once a month.

She said the center has been trying to keep in touch with its regular members.

"We've been trying to call them every week and do a well-being call," she said. "Even though we deliver the meals, we try to call the home-bound (also) every week. We try to keep in touch with all of them."

The center has been closed since March 16 and will be closed indefinitely. Gardner said if seniors have any questions, they may call her at 417-475-3511.

A few seniors commented on how they have been feeling about the center being closed.

Gary Osbourn of Pineville said, "It has been a huge change. What I do every day -- sit in the house. You can't really go anywhere."

He said a few of his friends from the center have called him.

"A group of us, we played a game called Sequence. We laugh and cut up," he said.

He said going to the center got him through his mornings and gave him something to do. Now, on occasion, he goes to Sonic and gets a burger, he said. His daughter has come to visit and sat on the porch with him.

"I keep the Lord number one," he said. "I don't control anything. We'll get through this. I've got through a lot of things in my 81 years on this old earth. He'll get me through this."

He said his other daughter, who lives out of state, calls every day.

"I have a lot of support here, but I miss those people (at the senior center)."

He added, "I just don't worry about it. Why worry about tomorrow? I'm not through today yet. The Lord's my fall-back. He's always there with me."

He concluded, "I can't wait 'til they do open it up again because I will be there."

Lee Orlick, a volunteer with the senior center for more than four years, said she misses going there every day.

"I love going there," she said. "I love to donate my time. It means a lot to me. I don't miss a day."

She added, "I'm doing alright. I'll just be a lot better when I can go back to work. Everyone is like family there."

Richard Taylor, chairman of the board for the senior center, said, "We miss the center. I miss the board meetings and everything else. I took my mom down there five or six years running. She passed last June or July. I got used to seeing them. I miss them all."

