Melissa Eveline Harrell

Oct. 24, 1923

April 19, 2020

Melissa Eveline Harrell, 96, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Oct. 24, 1923, in rural McDonald County to Eli and Leona (Thomas) Beaver. She was a lifelong area resident and a devoted homemaker throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Homer Harrell, on Feb. 12, 1983; two sons, Lester and Ronald Harrell; a daughter, Rosie McDonald; two brothers, Johnny and Odis Beaver; and two sisters, Pearl Beaver and Esther Gideon.

Survivors are her two children, Jerry Harrell and Connie Martin, both of Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Genevie Gideon of Anderson.

Graveside services were held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Union Cemetery, with Mark Sumler officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Don Barton Stafford

March 13, 1941

April 8, 2020

Don Barton Stafford, 79, died suddenly Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Gainesville, Mo.

He was born in Hereford, Texas, March 13, 1941, to Barton Raymond Stafford and Molive Emmagean Clayton Stafford. He owned a farm in McDonald county for 12 years. He spent his early years in Moro, N.M., before moving to Colorado Springs where he graduated from Palmer High School. He joined the Marine Corps, was stationed in Kaneohe, Hawaii, and in 1965 married Linda Davison. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1966. He worked on oil rigs on the North Slope, including the Monopod, and various jobs in Colorado and Oklahoma, owning several farms along the way. He retired from Superior Rims in Rogers, Ark., to a quiet place in Gainseville.

Survivors are his four children, Aaron Stafford of Kent, Wash., Shane Stafford of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Trinity Stafford of Morphett Vale, South Australia, Storm Stoker of Honolulu, Hawaii; six grandchildren; and his sister, Exie Lundquist of Ohio.

Donations or tributes can be made to the Gainesville Missouri Senior Center.

No services are planned. His ashes have been placed at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.

