May 2020 McDonald County OATS Transit Schedule

As OATS Transit continues to adjust to the covid-19 crisis, it is only offering essential service trips at this time. It is limiting the number of individuals on its buses to facilitate social distancing, and drivers are cleaning buses on a routine basis.

The essential trips only service will remain in effect until further notice.

Riders can call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287 for information on local service.

Visit the OATS website at www.oatstransit.org/health for updated information on this topic.

OATS hopes to be back to normal operations soon but is, in the meantime, taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of drivers and riders.

Note: OATS Transit will be closed on May 25 for Memorial Day.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

