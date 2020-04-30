Opening day for the 11th summer season of the Neosho Farmers Market has arrived and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 2, in historic downtown Neosho.

The producers-only market features local farmers, artisans and producers from a seven-county area, and is located on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the city-county library. This first market day of the 2020 season is due to feature more than 20 purveyors of early garden produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, local honey, kitchen-fresh baked goods, artisan goods, and ready-to-eat foods, desserts and beverages.

Many farmers, bakers, artisans and other makers will be returning this season, Opening day will also feature several market debuts, including two all-natural produce farmers, a fresh lavender grower, an elderberry farm, as well as local artisans who produce handmade soaps, hand-woven goods and more. Coming weeks will feature new produce farmers, wood-fired pizza, and several more returning market favorites. All told, the market has nearly 40 vendors signed up for the season so far.

In addition to the long-standing food safety standards and training that all of our food vendors already adhere to, for added safety and confidence of the community related to current health concerns, the market has also been working closely with local health partners to implement additional precautions, including the creation of additional physical space for guests to shop in relative comfort, the addition of handwashing and sanitizing stations for shoppers, the temporary hiatus of sit-down dining, food-sampling and demos. Vendors will also be limiting shopper contact with products until after purchases of those items are made.

Many individual vendors will offer shoppers pre-ordering and curbside service. Shoppers wishing to explore these options should follow the market's Facebook page, or contact their favorite vendors directly. All shoppers are encouraged to follow current health guidance, including limiting the size of shopping parties, limiting time at the market, maintaining adequate physical distance from other parties, and staying home if feeling ill.

Established in 2009, Neosho Farmers Market is a volunteer-organized Missouri nonprofit organization. Hours for the market are 9 a.m. until Noon, every Saturday morning, May through October. The mission of the Neosho Farmers' Market is to offer the community healthy, sustainably-produced foods and goods from a network of local farmers and producers.

Community on 04/30/2020