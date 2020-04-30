The McDonald County School Administration announced new, tentative dates for 2020 prom and graduation ceremonies.
Prom is scheduled for June 26, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., and graduation is scheduled for July 10 at 8 p.m.
If these dates fall through, backup dates are scheduled. Prom would then be held on July 17 and graduation would be July 24.
Dates for 8th-grade graduations have not been finalized, but are in the works at each middle school.
Print Headline: McDonald County Schools Set Tentative Graduation Date
