As a result of an investigation involving numerous law enforcement agencies across two states and multiple counties, a local man has been arrested on felony charges involving a minor.

On Wednesday, April 22, detectives with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office were requested to assist in an investigation of child abuse that occurred in Delaware County, Okla., with ties to the Southwest City area.

The following week, on Tuesday, April 28, deputies and detectives with the MCSO, alongside detectives with the Tulsa (Okla.) Police Department and agents with Homeland Security Investigations served two search warrants in a rural area of Southwest City. This search resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old male, Walter Ramos.

Ramos is currently being held at the McDonald County Detention Center in connection with a warrant for two counts of first-degree rape involving victims under the age of 14 in Delaware County.

