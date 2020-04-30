RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School FFA Ag Sales team took third place at the Crowder contest earlier this year. Competing were students Wyatt Yousey (left), Courtney Keaton, Remi Mitchell and Abbigail Beavers.

Though high school FFA is a year-long activity, the highlight of the year is the spring judging and contest season.

The fall semester is mainly forming teams and then getting prepared for judging and contests.

The McDonald County High School FFA chapter had made it to only one contest before the season ended because of the closure of school throughout the state due to covid-19.

One of those contests canceled was the annual judging contest at MCHS, which was scheduled for March 14.

"It was on Thursday, March 12, two days before our contest was scheduled, we were told we had to cancel," said Emily Hutton, FFA advisor. "We had 800 kids registered."

Rob Hall, head of the MCHS vocational agriculture department, said there was an unbelievable amount of work done to get ready to host such a large event.

"I was literally setting out plants for the flowers contest when I was told to cancel," Hall said. "I had set out all the tools for the tool identification contest. We had all the mechanics ready for identification and had dairy cattle arrangements made. The University of Arkansas was providing chicken carcasses, but they were told the day before they couldn't cross the state line. We had made arrangements to meet them there. The FFA alumni had just ordered food for all the concessions, but that hadn't been delivered so the timing for that was good. We had 16 contests ready for 800 kids and all the paperwork necessary for everything."

The one contest MCHS did attend before everything was shut down was at Crowder College.

McDonald County's top result was in AG sales. The team took third place and Abbie Beavers was the high individual.

Skylynda Forcum was fourth in creed speaking and Jackie Grider was fourth in job interview.

Hall said the FFA officers had worked hard getting kids involved in judging teams this year. He said the FFA department had 13 teams for competition.

Hutton said one team, the conduct team, had been coming in once a week at 7 a.m. to practice.

"This will be a contest they will not be eligible to do next year because it's only open to ninth graders and they will be sophomores," Hutton said.

Hall said plans are in the works to do as many online contests as possible. He said, with nationals being in October, Missouri will have to work out some type of qualification system in order to be represented if there is a national contest.

"As of now, everything is getting pushed back for a while," Hall said. "The last we heard there will be a way to qualify for nationals during a virtual contest in August that will combine districts with state contests."

He said there is a lot that will have to be worked out in several contests because they are interactive among team members and judges.

Hutton said five FFA members were also to receive their state FFA degree this year. These students, Whitney Kinser, Koby McAlister, Isiaih Garvin, Jackie Grider and Ava Smith, will receive their awards with an online announcement instead of at a ceremony.

"I hate it for the kids," Hall said of the situation. "We as teachers will have other years, but the kids have such a small window they will be disappointed for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, their memory of this year will be the year they didn't get to do anything."

Hall said the department's annual plant sale is on hold. He said he has 200 ferns and 200 hanging baskets ready for sale when restrictions are lifted.

"Right now, I am growing plants," Hall said. "They are getting prettier every day. I hope we can get turned loose at some point in time. If and when that happens, I'll get word out on Facebook."

