Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Faye Davis of Noel is in her 49th year as a certified tax preparer. She and her husband Lewis, who also serves as Noel mayor, own and operate The Tax Center in Noel. Faye hopes to retire after her 50th year next year and is planning for their daughter to take over the reins.

Faye Davis has not lost her love for helping others. The tax preparer will celebrate 50 years in the business next year. Now, in her 49th year of assisting taxpayers, she's as busy as ever and still finds the process intriguing.

"In December, I always get excited for starting in January," she admits. "I haven't lost interest in being a good tax preparer."

As a schoolgirl, Davis wouldn't have listed math as her favorite subject but she's always enjoyed filling out forms and sees the fruitfulness in processes.

Her career began back in 1970 when she joined H & R Block as a receptionist. She decided she wanted to learn more and enrolled in the company's tax training course.

Once she became a certified tax-preparer, she moved up the ladder, capping a 16-year career at H & R Block. Her career entailed tax preparer work in Southwest City, while her husband Lewis, who is also a certified tax preparer, operated his business in Pineville. They continued that way for several years but eventually combined efforts at a spot in Noel.

They opened The Tax Center, where they both have worked for the past 12 years.

Faye Davis' wall is filled with family photos of her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as certificates of achievement from the Internal Revenue Service. Lewis, Noel's mayor, has worked as a certified tax preparer for a total of 30 years.

The two tax preparers -- who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in early November -- know a lot of people and have grown their business over the years. Faye says the two form relationships with their clients, know them well, and enjoy the camaraderie.

The majority are return clients.

Though some clients might worry about their taxes, Faye doesn't find the work stressful.

"It's like second nature to me," she said.

Local clients are loyal followers. Many come from a radius of Wyandotte, Okla., Springdale, Ark., and Monett. Though the covid-19 pandemic has changed the format somewhat, one-on-one meetings in The Tax Center still take place. Recent restrictions have impacted the center's temporary closing to the public, but the couple is still serving clients and preparing taxes.

"I had three appointments today," Faye said. "So that is good."

The tax deadline -- now extended to July 15 -- was put in place by the federal government so people wouldn't feel rushed to complete their taxes. The change was implemented when the health crisis began to impede American lives.

That extended deadline means that the Davises will have to be available for a longer season, but they are prepared to help others during this challenging time.

The couple stays apprised of changes by completing a required 18-hour IRS course every year. That course is held in late July.

After the tax season wraps up this year, they'll soon find themselves in class, learning of changes for next year's season.

The work is that of public service, Faye said. She reassures her clients that they've already completed the hard work by collecting all the information.

"I just know where to put the numbers," she said.

Some might consider it a stressful career, but Faye doesn't.

Her 49-year career has been filled with grateful clients who are often relieved after the process is complete.

"They say, 'Well, that was painless,'" she said, laughing. "They're also relieved if they thought they owed and they get a refund!"

General News on 04/30/2020