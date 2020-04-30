Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Crosslines of McDonald County is planning to reopen its thrift store in Anderson. The store was closed on March 23 due to lack of volunteers wanting to help during the pandemic and because officials didn't feel the shoppers had a safe environment during the outbreak. The food pantry continues to remain open.

A local non-profit that helps the less fortunate is recuperating from its own financial crisis and preparing to reopen its fund-driving thrift store.

Crosslines of McDonald County recently took a big hit in revenue, temporarily laying off two employees while hoping that the current pandemic would eventually wane.

Covid-19 concerns impacted the thrift store and food pantry located in Anderson. Officials temporarily closed the thrift store on March 23, said Angie Martin, Crosslines director. Volunteers were concerned and quit coming to help for the time being. Officials didn't feel the environment was conducive to keeping shoppers safe, so they closed the store until health conditions improved.

The thrift store is the main financial component of the operational budget, she said. With the thrift store closed, no money was coming in.

Officials were forced to make tough decisions and laid off one part-time and one full-time employee, she said. All that changed when Tyson Foods awarded Crosslines a significant grant. Those funds "helped out more than you'll ever know," Martin said.

Officials also were able to apply and qualify for the payroll protection program, she said. The Paycheck Protection Program is offering forgivable low-interest loans to small businesses facing challenges in the covid-19 pandemic.

The Tyson grant, along with the loan, enabled officials to bring the two employees back on board. Staff members are now cleaning and preparing to reopen the thrift store on May 1.

The food operation continues to be in full swing, helping a growing number of clients who need extra help with food staples.

Clients are asked to go directly to the back of the building to sign up for the pantry. Contact is minimal, she said.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Martin sees the number of clients increasing but feels confident that sufficient staples are available. Resources come from Ozark Food Harvest and various donations.

"We have quite a bit of food," she said.

With the current covid-19 environment, elderly clients are generally a little nervous about receiving help, standing back when they receive their boxes of food. Most clients are generally in bad shape financially when applying for the food pantry offering, she added.

Martin believes securing food for clients will be an ongoing need.

Crosslines continues to accept donations for others. For additional information, contact Crosslines at 417-845-1800.

General News on 04/30/2020