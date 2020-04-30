Division I

The following cases were filed:

Erick W. Mason vs. Theodore Mason. Dissolution.

Christina Craddock vs. William Craddock. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Joe D. Benefield. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rebecca Anne Reynaert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nomat Langidrik. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Matthew Lee Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas Jefferey McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christopher Channing Sullivan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Debbie J. Ritchie. Failed to display motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Annabelle J. Zellers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonas J.A. Powell. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Bryson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Richard W. Martin.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dickie Hittson.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Mersman.

Jorge A.O. Ramos et al vs. Ronald Jackson et al. Breach of contract.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie Taylor. Suit on account.

The Empire District Electric Company vs. Brian W. Woodworth. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Angela Holland. Suit on account.

William E. Jackson vs. Allen McGehee et al. Unlawful detainer.

Westlake Services, LLC vs. Suzette Sohswel et al. Breach of contract.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Gabriel P. Miner et al. Rent and possession.

The Estate of Loren Garren vs. Clinton Calcote et al. Unlawful detainer.

Riverside Inn Resort, LLC vs. Robert J. Jackson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Dusti Holliday. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Keith R. McElroy. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Whitney L. Teague. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Crystal D. Ellis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tonya Gail Viveros. Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Justin Levi Ruddick. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Jamie Munoz Lule. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeanette Marie Kindellan. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Derek A. Livingston. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Beverly G. Tiger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and forgery.

Taner E. Smith. Unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair or sale of illegal weapon.

Jesse E. Dunn. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Carl A. Buckner. Property damage, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

David Yates. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol.

Silas Carl Groh. Burglary.

Shane J. Hall. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Christina Nicole Allen. Forgery.

Robert Shawn Stevens. Statutory sodomy -- victim less than 14 years old.

Shannon S. Ray. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

