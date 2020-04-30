Southwest City's board of alderman decided to reschedule a public hearing regarding the proposed water system updates and offer remote, virtual access.

"We reach more people right now [online] than in-person," Alderman Amber Killion said. "If people are still worried about coming, they can at least watch the video and be notified and informed that way."

Alderman Joe Carpenter asked how many gallons of water have been lost in the water system year-to-date. City Clerk Krystal Austen said 2.8 billion gallons are lost of the 4.4 billion gallons that are treated -- creating a 64% water loss.

"We're at a critical point with this water system," Carpenter said. He noted that money is also lost on electricity, treatment chemicals and wear and tear on equipment.

The council agreed to hold a public hearing that will be broadcast on Facebook prior to the June 2 election date.

Killion approached the council about removing the State of Emergency for Southwest City.

"We haven't really needed to use the State of Emergency," she said. "Southwest City has carried on business as usual. I think, at this time, it would be best just to lift it because Missouri still has its State of Emergency."

The council asked Police Chief Bud Gow for his opinion on the matter.

"I don't see what the big deal is waiting until the state lifts their's on Monday," he replied.

With positive cases mounting in surrounding counties, Mayor Blake suggesting maintaining the State of Emergency until the County Commissioners remove theirs.

The council ultimately voted to postpone taking action until the next council meeting on May 12.

Unfinished Business

Mayor Blake asked council members for their thoughts about completing dam repairs and when. Many expressed hesitancy due to the impending rainy season.

"Hold back. Floods are coming," Carpenter said. "We need to have it solid and in-place when floods do hit, instead of fresh."

Mayor Blake noted that the lake can't be filled up until the waterline across Honey Creek is fixed and the dam is repaired.

The council went on to speak about blocking dam access from those traveling the walking trail until action is taken.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls and one motor vehicle accident.

Clark also noted updates at the fire station are nearing completion.

Police Chief Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued three tickets, took one report, assisted with two lock-outs and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been busy mowing throughout town. He said the water department is beginning to repair a leak on Honey Creek Drive.

City Clerk Austen reported that the citywide yard sale has been scheduled for May 8 through May 10 and the citywide cleanup is scheduled for May 15 through May 17.

At Carpenter's request, Austen provided a breakdown of the water and sewer costs of each city building. The Senior Center, City Hall, Fire Department, Southwest City Workshop and Sewer Plant cost $850 each month on average.

She noted that the city doesn't issue a bill for these expenses but the usage is collected in the system and is reflected in the management report and the water loss report. She also noted that the sewer rate was last increased in May 2018 and the water rate was last increased in December 2015.

Austen also noted that the city has accrued $2,000 in covid-19 related expenses.

The council discussed converting the phone line at City Hall to incorporate fax capabilities. Austen mentioned she has reservations about doing so because she will be unable to receive faxes while on the phone and the Police Department utilizes fax as well. The council agreed not to take action.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the quarterly budget transfer to the Police Department in the amount of $47,421.50;

• Agreed to turn off phone line access at the ballpark while it isn't in use;

• Paid bills in the amount of $5,307.67.

