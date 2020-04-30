PHOTO SUBMITTED A red Angus cow and calf are pictured at the farm of Jill and Brian Buske in Anderson.

Jill and Brian Buske of Anderson raise cattle and also have some plans to diversify their farm.

"I've farmed my whole life," Jill said, noting she and Brian have farmed together for about six years.

Growing up, her family raised horses and cows on a farm outside of Goodman. A daughter of Johnnie and Carol Blevins, she did her fair share of chores on the family farm, including bucking hay.

"We had square bales. There weren't really round bales. You had to walk alongside the trailer and buck hay," she said.

"My dad had a dozer business, so I spent a lot of time on a dozer with my dad," she said. "My dad and I were really close. I did that when I was really little. Then I was forced to go to school when I turned five. I didn't think I was supposed to go to school. I thought I was supposed to be on a dozer. I already had a job."

At their farm in Anderson, they raise registered black Angus and red Angus and commercial cows. They have more than 150 cows.

One son, Hunter Beshears, and his wife, Jessi, and their son, Dozer, 17 months, also raise commercial cows. Hunter works for Nabholz Construction, and Jessi works for First Community Bank, where Jill also works. Brian is senior vice president of operations at Mid-Tec.

Regarding the challenges of farming, Jill said, "Rain. Not enough rain. Your cow-calf operators like us are struggling with pricing. It's discouraging when you see what the packers are making versus what the farmers are making."

She said farming calls for diversifying.

"I'm going to start a small dog business," she said. "We looked at some farm-to-table stuff where we sell our beef privately."

She also plans to do a test run of cotton to see how it grows here and sell it privately for decorative purposes.

"I just think it would be something neat," she said.

They are members of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association, Beefmaster Association, Angus Association, Missouri Red Angus Association and the Red Angus Association.

She added, "You need to have God in your life -- that's for sure. And pray daily."

"We have so many friends in our lives that farm, and everyone's willing to lend a hand. It's just a really unique group," she concluded.

General News on 04/30/2020