This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 13

Kenneth Matthew Bell, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

April 15

Brandi Lee Crosby, 26, Anderson, assault -- special victim

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, domestic assault

April 16

Christina Nicole Allen, 30, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing

April 18

Albert Randolph Lafountain, 48, Powell, harassment and peace disturbance

General News on 04/30/2020