This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 13
Kenneth Matthew Bell, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
April 15
Brandi Lee Crosby, 26, Anderson, assault -- special victim
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, domestic assault
April 16
Christina Nicole Allen, 30, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing
April 18
Albert Randolph Lafountain, 48, Powell, harassment and peace disturbanceGeneral News on 04/30/2020
Print Headline: Booking Report
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.