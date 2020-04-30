Courtesy Photo The 1974-75 basketball team at McDonald County High School gets my vote for the best team in the history of the school.

The best basketball team in the history of McDonald County High School is a much-debated topic.

The argument generally boils down to two candidates -- the 1974-75 squad or the 1980-81 team. Ironically, neither of these teams included Mike Russell, the leading scorer in the history of the school, so there are probably a few people who would choose one of the four teams he led in high school, but most often it is either the 74-75 or the 80-81 team.

A good case can be made for both teams. The 74-75 team went 25-1 but didn't win a district or conference title (MCHS was not in a conference in those days). The 80-81 had a record of only 24-7, but that included conference and district championships on the way to a third place in the state championships.

Since I am the person writing this article, my vote counts the most, and it goes to the 74-75 team. For one reason, I saw more of the 74-75 team's games because this was my first year out of high school, and being a student at Crowder, I could make most of the games. Also as a senior the year before, I served as a manager for the team, so I knew the players much better than I did the 80-81 team.

The duties of a manager in those days were much less than today when filming every game is required. There was no filming at all back then, so the most I had to do was keep the book at away games.

I did have one other job that year for a single game. During one week, Coach Jack Shaver told star center Charles Harvey he would have to have a hair cut before Friday night's game.

Well, Harvey never got around to getting it done, but he thought his hair wasn't that long (touching his ears) and it would be okay for the game.

But Shaver caught him in the locker room and told him he would have to do something about his hair before the game. I somehow got elected to use the tape scissors to give Harvey a pregame trim in my one-time role as a barber. Why teammate Kirk Allman's dad, a real barber, wasn't called to the locker room is beyond me.

The district and state hardware won by the 80-81 team are hard to argue against, but consistency definitely goes with the 74-75 squad.

What stands out to me is that the 74-75 team peaked early, while the 80-81 team obviously peaked at the right time of the season.

In fact, maybe the 74-75 team's best game of the season came in just the third game. It was the finals of the Carthage tourney. The Mustangs dominated a really good Springfield Hillcrest team to win the title.

One play that stands out after all these years is when Wayne Fisher (RIP Wayne) made a layup on a fastbreak and then took a charge on the other end of the floor to stop a Hillcrest fast break. Of course, this was in the old Carthage gym which is much smaller than the new, but I could still see Fisher making the same play on the bigger floor. He was that type of player.

By contrast, the 80-81 team played maybe their worst three games of the season at the traditional season-opening tournament, losing all three games, including a loss in the "toilet bowl" to finish last out of the eight teams in the tournament.

The low point in the season came a few weeks later when the Mustangs lost a conference game to a below-average Seneca team to fall to 4-6 at that point in the season. McDonald County then proceeded to reel off 19 straight wins before losing to St. Francis Borgia in the state semifinals.

Ironically, the strength of the Mustangs that season was shooting the ball, but against Borgia McDonald County couldn't throw it in the ocean from a boat. Maybe Shaver should have done his Norman Dale impersonation and measured the height and circumference of the goal so the wide-eyed Mustangs would have not been so awestruck at the sight of Hearnes Arena.

From the start of the season, the 74-75 team kept on winning and winning, including a couple of memorable games during the season.

The first was a win over Joplin Memorial in front of a packed house at McDonald County High School. I don't think there has ever been a bigger crowd in that gym before or since.

What stands out in that game is that Memorial had a guard who came off the bench to shoot from the perimeter if Joplin needed some outside baskets.

But the reason the kid came off the bench was that he was only five feet tall, if that.

On this night, he came in for only about three possessions because he had the task of guarding Jimmy Stauber on the defensive end.

Coach Shaver isolated Stauber against the kid and Stauber responded with three straight baskets before Joplin could make a substitute.

The second game that will go down in Mustang lore came in the finals of the NEO tournament in Miami, Okla.

On McDonald County's first possession, the Mustangs went to their standard 1-4 set with Stauber at the point and Harvey and Richard Anderson at the free-throw line and Allman and Fisher on the wings.

Stauber got the ball to Allman as Harvey slid down the lane for a pass to set up his unstoppable baseline jumper.

Everything went just fine until Harvey turned and shot his jumper. His unstoppable turnaround jumper was not only stopped, but it also ended up about three rows up in the bleachers behind him when the center from Tulsa Webster or Tulsa McClain (not sure which one) swatted the shot away with little effort.

That play set the tone for the first three quarters of the game, which ended with Tulsa holding a 19-point lead. When Tulsa scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to stretch the margin to 21 points, the rout was on.

But from then on it was all McDonald County. Using a zone press with Stauber at the point and Allman and Anderson on the wings, Fisher at halfcourt and Harvey deep, McDonald County began chipping away.

I don't think Tulsa got the ball past halfcourt more than one or two times the rest of the game. What appeared to be a lopsided loss for the Mustangs' first defeat of the season instead turned into the greatest comeback in the history of the school.

When the final buzzer sounded, the huge McDonald County crowd went crazy while the Tulsa players looked on in stunned amazement.

The huge crowd also had another role in the game. A friend who was a freshman at NEO and shall remain nameless (Hal Molder) had left the game after three quarters and went to his room to call home to tell his parents the Mustangs had lost. The problem was he couldn't get back into the gym to see the comeback. He could only listen to the roars from the lobby.

The rest of the season was uneventful until the finals of the district tournament. The game was at a sold-out Webb City High School. To this day, I thank former MCHS Principal John Willis for allowing me to sneak in with the pep squad after getting turned away at the ticket booth.

The game was anticlimactic if that is possible. Joplin Memorial took control early and handed the Mustangs their only loss of the season.

The dream season was over, except for all the memories 45 years later.

The "facts" of the above article come from my memory, so please don't ruin those memories with any corrections.

