Senior students in McDonald County have been invited to a Google Classroom by Mr. Shaddox and Mr. Brady and have important graduation information that must be filled out. Students need to sign in to their school email to join the classroom.

This form must be submitted by no later than Friday, May 8. The administration estimates the form will take less than five minutes to complete. This form is a graduation requirement and until it is complete, graduating seniors will have a hold on their student account and will not be able to receive a diploma.

General News on 04/30/2020