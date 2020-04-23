McDonald County teachers are working hard through various methods to ensure their students are educated despite the fact that schools are closed through the rest of the year due to the covid-19 outbreak.

A few teachers shared how they are spending their days and how they are dealing with school being closed.

Joelle Stark

Joelle Stark is a biology teacher and head of the science department at the high school. She said keeping in touch with students has been challenging, but she has also been pleasantly surprised at the students' efforts.

"Several have reached out to me even for the simple purpose of telling me they miss our classroom. The most common form of communication right now with my kiddos is through email or Google Classroom. I have also been able to speak with many on the phone which allowed me to check in with them on a more personal level and make sure that they are doing OK through this odd and stressful time.

"I have used Zoom (an online video conferencing platform) once with my AP biology class to update them on the changes to the National AP test this year, also making sure they knew to use me as a resource as much as possible since new instruction must go on for this particular subject."

As for instruction, she said the four department heads (English, math, social studies and science) at the high school have discussed many ideas for instruction to make learning more fun for students and easier to manage for teachers.

"We have learned through trial and error that, during this time, key concepts and simplicity are what works best for everyone. The science and social studies department have both decided to create a 'Choice Chart' where students have 24-plus options of assignments/activities to pick from. All science students (with the exception of AP-level students) have the opportunity to choose any two activities per week to complete for the following four weeks. About half of these activities can be done without internet access and hard copies are available on every school bus and at every school. The activities range from reading articles with a few questions, building various models with explanations and many address the subject of the immune system (definition/word search), viruses and specifically covid-19. These activities are put in place only to use as enrichment and to help individual student grades," Stark said.

"The overall consensus for school closure is that everyone is sad and disappointed," Stark said, "but we all understand the decision. Most teachers I have spoken to are heartbroken that they will not get to see their students again this year. This time of year is the sweet spot. March through May is the best time to be a teacher. During this time of year you now know your students well and you have had months to develop a relationship with them. This is the time that they have officially become 'your kids' and where you bond with them the most. It feels like the best time of year was ripped away from us by this virus. Honestly, our seniors are the ones who have the most to lose and be upset about. This is why I am so proud to work for a district where our administrators and teachers are willing to do whatever it takes to make their celebration of such an accomplishment memorable ... even if we need to postpone it for a little while."

Theresa Walthall

Theresa Walthall, an art teacher at the high school, said: "I have spent countless hours typing emails and making phone calls. We teachers are doing everything that we know how to do to reach out and connect with kids. Most of us are volunteering on bus routes and delivering meals and lesson packets. We are still preparing weekly lessons and posting them online. We're answering questions by email or text. We're grading online.

"I have not had any video conferences with my students," Walthall said. "I think that might be a little bit harder to do at the high school level than for an elementary class. However, my son, a fifth-grader, has had a video conference with his teacher and classmates. It seemed to do him some good to see his peers. We are so fortunate to live in a time where we can maintain connection with others through technology, whether by video conference, text or by email. I am also thankful for technology as it connects like-minded people.

"I have been learning creative ways to adapt my teaching to this online forum from teachers in my same situation all over the country," Walthall said. "For that, I am also thankful. In essence, I am so thankful for all of the technology and how it helps me stay connected with my students ... but ... I would so much rather be sitting next to them drawing in class. Nothing replaces the connection of working one-on-one with a student. Nothing helps me learn more than watching someone's hands work. My students are not getting that right now. I'm grieving because of the lack of it, to be honest. I dearly miss them."

Shelley Paul

Shelley Paul, a first-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School, said: "It has been challenging to maintain a line of communication with parents during the quarantine. Contact with parents has been through telephone calls, Messenger, and email. While helping serve meals from the school, I have been able to see and talk to a couple of my students along with those from other grade levels. During a phone call, I was blessed to talk to one student. Her voice was music to my ears and so precious to hear."

As for the difficulty of maintaining instruction during this time, she said, "Creating equitable instructional materials to meet the needs of those with internet and those without was a bit challenging at first. Our district has been successful at reaching a balance between the two. The goal was to provide students with activities to practice skills and also to keep them interested in school. I have received a lot of positive responses for the materials that have been created so far."

"The last few months of a school year are usually the best," Paul said. "Routines are well-established, skills have been taught, discipline issues are under control, and relationships are solid. This is the time where students are exploding with creativity and imagination. Their confidence levels skyrocket as they show signs of maturing into becoming second graders. I am devastated that I don't get to have that treasured time with this class of students. I love each one of them and miss them terribly.

"When I made the initial phone calls to parents, I was pleasantly surprised at how positive everyone seemed to be. All of those that I talked with have adjusted to the situation with a great attitude. My students are missing school, their friends, and me," Paul said. "Young children form emotional attachments easily, especially with their teachers. Teachers are much more than the person who instructs them. We are their nurse, counselor, hairdresser, friend, confidante and yes, daytime mom. Whatever they need, we try to provide.

"Although children are usually resilient in difficult times, this unprecedented situation created such an abrupt halt in every aspect of their lives, not just school. The school is trying to give them as much support as possible to get them through this unparalleled situation."

Jessica Pike

Jessica Pike, a third-grade teacher at Pineville Elementary School, said: "I have been very blessed in regards to communication during covid-19. I have established a relationship with my parents and kiddos that has allowed me to contact them through various methods -- phone calls, text, messaging, Facebook, ClassDojo, etc. Obviously, it is more difficult than being in class, but I have tried to be consistent with my check-ins and updates.

"I certainly want my parents to feel connected and involved, so I have tried to update them with any information as soon as I get it," Pike said. "I have recorded many videos in order to make this online transition a bit easier. It's a funny line to walk while communicating right now. You want to frequently check in but you don't want to be a nuisance while families are managing their household. I certainly feel like a piece of me is missing right now in the world of my classroom because I am unable to see my kiddos everyday and be at school. I am constantly wondering how everyone is doing and what is going on with them, but I know we are all doing the best we can to adjust and navigate this situation."

As for instruction methods, Pike said, "It has been surprisingly much better than I anticipated. My students and their families are very involved and are sending me questions and pictures of the assignments they are doing. I am updating them frequently on the activities and topics of the instruction we are doing. I had the opportunity to see several of my kiddos when I was volunteering with the meal service. Our priority has been to make sure the families are OK physically and mentally before we push for academics.

"Our district has done a really great job of streamlining the academics, keeping everyone updated, and making sure everyone is on the same page," Pike said. "They are pushing information as soon as they have it so we can do the same for our students. I have had a very positive experience with my students and their families during this time."

"I was holding on to this sliver of hope we would be back in school in May," Pike added. "Obviously, that is not going to be the case. I was extremely sad to hear we were not going back this year. While I completely understand the reasoning and do not envy the ones making these difficult decisions, it is still very sad for many people involved. I miss my kiddos. I miss my classroom. I miss my colleagues. The classroom becomes a home away from home.

"As a teacher, you form a tight bond with your students and they become 'yours.' Your kiddos being there one moment and gone the next with no closure for the year is a difficult feeling to navigate," Pike said. "It was a complete routine change for everyone. We are all doing the best we can to manage the situation. There is so much available technology that allows us to stay in constant communication. We are blessed to have many methods in our hands to stay in touch. I have had many parents who have said their kids are sad and ready to come back to school. This is a very unique and strange situation for all of us."

General News on 04/23/2020