Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The Tax Center of Noel is no longer open for walk-ins, with restrictions in place by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. A sign on the door asks potential clients to call 417-475-3360 or 417-737-0205.

The Tax Center in Noel is still helping clients, although in a slightly different way than before.

Walk-in appointments are no longer part of the landscape.

Officials with the center have posted signs in the window, stating that restrictions have been put in place for the covid-19 virus.

Appointments still can be conducted in person, or by phone or mail.

For information, call 417-475-3360 or 417-737-0205.

General News on 04/23/2020