Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sales Tax Receipts by Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com | April 23, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Sales tax receipts for December 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that all municipalities, with the exception of Goodman, have experienced an increase in revenue as has the county.

Sales tax receipts for December, distributed in January, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $118,529.60; $109,603.83; up $8,925.77

• Road and Bridge -- $118,529.67; $109,603.70; up $8,925.97

• Law Enforcement -- $118,529.58; $109,603.65; up $8,925.93

• Emergency Communication -- $111,900.47; $102,573.19; up $9,327.28

Pineville -- At the time of publication, city officials were unable to provide this information.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $23,668.94; $22,411.22; up $1,257.72

• Transportation -- $11,485.50; $10,840.89; up $644.61

Noel

• General Revenue -- $16,401.11; $10,202.22; up $6,198.89

• Transportation -- $7,900.36; $4,639.84; up $3,260.52

• Capital Improvement -- $6,150.45; $3,825.90; up $2,324.55

• Fire Protection -- $4,100.60; $2,550.72; up $1,549.88

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $12,126.10; $10,859.71; up $1,266.39

• Fire Protection -- $2,908.29; $2,538.23; up $370.06

• Capital Improvement -- $5,816.57; $5,076.41; up $740.16

• Local Option Use Tax -- $2,151.19; $1,661.24; up $489.95

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,366.01; $3,251.77; up $114.24

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $5,015.80; $9,477.06; down $4,461.26

General News on 04/23/2020

Print Headline: Sales Tax Receipts

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT