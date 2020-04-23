Sales tax receipts for December 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that all municipalities, with the exception of Goodman, have experienced an increase in revenue as has the county.

Sales tax receipts for December, distributed in January, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $118,529.60; $109,603.83; up $8,925.77

• Road and Bridge -- $118,529.67; $109,603.70; up $8,925.97

• Law Enforcement -- $118,529.58; $109,603.65; up $8,925.93

• Emergency Communication -- $111,900.47; $102,573.19; up $9,327.28

Pineville -- At the time of publication, city officials were unable to provide this information.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $23,668.94; $22,411.22; up $1,257.72

• Transportation -- $11,485.50; $10,840.89; up $644.61

Noel

• General Revenue -- $16,401.11; $10,202.22; up $6,198.89

• Transportation -- $7,900.36; $4,639.84; up $3,260.52

• Capital Improvement -- $6,150.45; $3,825.90; up $2,324.55

• Fire Protection -- $4,100.60; $2,550.72; up $1,549.88

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $12,126.10; $10,859.71; up $1,266.39

• Fire Protection -- $2,908.29; $2,538.23; up $370.06

• Capital Improvement -- $5,816.57; $5,076.41; up $740.16

• Local Option Use Tax -- $2,151.19; $1,661.24; up $489.95

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,366.01; $3,251.77; up $114.24

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $5,015.80; $9,477.06; down $4,461.26

General News on 04/23/2020