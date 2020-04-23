The regularly scheduled meeting of the Goodman City Council, set for April 21, was canceled, according to Goodman city clerk Georgia Holtz.
No meetings are currently scheduled at this point, she said. City council officials are awaiting any changes that could be made by Missouri Governor Mike Parson for meetings in May, she added.General News on 04/23/2020
Print Headline: Officials Cancel Goodman City Council Meeting
