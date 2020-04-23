Betty Jo Dixon

March 15, 1923

April 15, 2020

Betty Jo Dixon, 97, of Southwest City, Mo., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Wildwood Care Center in Joplin, Mo., after a short illness.

She was born March 15, 1923, in Southwest City, to Cliff and Alma (Collingsworth) Miller and she lived most of her life in the Southwest City area. She was a restaurant owner and school cook for many years and was employed at CTS manufacturing which she retired from at the age of 86. She was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. On Aug. 15, 1956, in Flagstaff, Ariz., she married Joe Dixon. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 1995; a son, John Wayne Bowzer, in 2010; and her siblings, Wanda Carpenter, Junior Miller and Bill Miller.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Carter (Roy) of Surfside, Texas; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services for the immediate family were held Monday, April 20, 2020, at Southwest City Cemetery with Brother Rob Grimm officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwest City Library.

J.D. Price

Jan. 1, 1938

April 16, 2020

J.D. Price, 82, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, April 16, 2020, peacefully mowing on his property, Tanglewood, in Noel.

He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Noel to Sherman Alton and Lela Beryle (Kirby) Price.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Price, of the home; four children, Regina James of Noel, Kirby Price of Wisconsin, John Price and Heather Price of Lanagan, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services are planned for a later date when everyone can gather and enjoy each other's company.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

