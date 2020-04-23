Freelance photographer Billy Wade is utilizing his gift to spread some positivity. The storm chaser of Neosho is offering free senior portraits.

The photographer, who supports emergency management personnel, frequently takes photos of police and fire staff in McDonald County and the surrounding areas.

Now, he's turning his talents to help out area seniors create some lasting memories for a school year cut short.

More than 600 people already want to take Wade up on his offer.

Wade is offering the portraits for free. A $25 tip is optional.

As word gets out, the number of people interested grows astronomically. Wade is returning messages, lining up times that he can take photos and create memories.

"I never had senior photos," Wade said. "I really want to give back to the communities who need it. Nobody can afford it right now. I want to give back in any shape, way or form."

Wade said he will begin taking portraits after the covid-19 virus dies down. He also wants to interview and videotape seniors (explaining) how the virus has impacted them.

The photographer believes the unsettling time has spurred neighbors to reach out, show compassion and help those who need it.

"People need to see the positivity," he said. "There are good people out there."

Two local couples are doing their part to help out seniors in the four-state area.

Chad and Dustie Akins, along with Tracy and Buck Owen, have "adopted" seniors.

The social media idea started to honor four-state high school seniors, whose year and graduation were suddenly interrupted by the covid-19 pandemic.

From Joplin to Grove, Okla., to McDonald County, parents post photos of their seniors on social media, including their accomplishments and a little history about their future goals.

Folks "adopt" a senior, sending them a box full of goodies, a gift, and an encouraging note.

The Akins and Owens learned about the idea, and thought it would mean a lot for a senior to be "adopted."

This challenging time has hit high school seniors hard.

"It's been a big blow to them," Chad Akins said. "We just want to support these kids."

For information about Wade's project, contact him at 417-317-7231.

General News on 04/23/2020