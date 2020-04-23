RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Oscar Ortiz celebrates his district title on his way to a second-place finish at the state championships. (File photo)

The McDonald County High School wrestling team held a virtual awards ceremony on April 13 due to the cancellation of the school year caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Not surprisingly, the awards were dominated by Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague.

Ortiz won his fourth state medal this past year, taking second to go with a third in his freshman season, a state championship in 2018 and another second last year. Ortiz's title in 2018 was the first state championship for the Mustang wrestling program.

Teague earned his first state medal this year after qualifying for the state tournament for the third time, taking third place.

Ortiz and Teague shared the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, as well as earning four-year commitment awards.

Ortiz had the most takedowns with 203, while Teague had the most wins with 47. Teague also had the fastest fall (21 seconds) and most pins (36) while Ortiz had the most technical falls (9).

Rounding out the awards for the boys' team were McCoy Ikosia (Most Improved); Levi Smith (Top Newcomer); Blaine Ortiz (Coaches' Award); Colter Vick (Scholar-Athlete); and Ryan Donica (Outstanding JV Wrestler).

In the first year of having a girls' team, Kaylee Eberley and Jackie Grider were named the Most Outstanding Girl Wrestler.

Sports on 04/23/2020