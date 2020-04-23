Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Virtual Wrestling Awards by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | April 23, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Oscar Ortiz celebrates his district title on his way to a second-place finish at the state championships. (File photo)

The McDonald County High School wrestling team held a virtual awards ceremony on April 13 due to the cancellation of the school year caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Not surprisingly, the awards were dominated by Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague.

Ortiz won his fourth state medal this past year, taking second to go with a third in his freshman season, a state championship in 2018 and another second last year. Ortiz's title in 2018 was the first state championship for the Mustang wrestling program.

Teague earned his first state medal this year after qualifying for the state tournament for the third time, taking third place.

Ortiz and Teague shared the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, as well as earning four-year commitment awards.

Ortiz had the most takedowns with 203, while Teague had the most wins with 47. Teague also had the fastest fall (21 seconds) and most pins (36) while Ortiz had the most technical falls (9).

Rounding out the awards for the boys' team were McCoy Ikosia (Most Improved); Levi Smith (Top Newcomer); Blaine Ortiz (Coaches' Award); Colter Vick (Scholar-Athlete); and Ryan Donica (Outstanding JV Wrestler).

In the first year of having a girls' team, Kaylee Eberley and Jackie Grider were named the Most Outstanding Girl Wrestler.

Sports on 04/23/2020

Print Headline: MCHS Virtual Wrestling Awards

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT