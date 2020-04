Kristin Cooper and Seth Cooper to Sui Hnem and Hu Llan. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin R. Lankford, Amy Lynn Lankford, Leonard Eastburn to Daniel Russell. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Melanie J. Jacobs and Tracy L. Jacobs to Central Missouri Forest Products, LLC. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Central Missouri Forest Products, LLC to Melanie J. Jacobs and Tracy L. Jacobs. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Reagan A. Jones to Paula S. Jackson and Douglas L. Jackson. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. H.E. Dean's Sub-division. Lot 31. McDonald County, Mo.

K Tre Holdings, LLP to AFI Royalty, LLC. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Bub-Ann. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Tina Teitler and Bradley Teitler to Alyssa Greninger and Mason Greninger. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Sharon R. Morgan and Jimmie R. Morgan to Alyssa Greninger and Mason Greninger. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda Brock and Otis Gayle Brock to The Brock Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kay Presley and Alan Presley to Alan and Kay Presley Revocable Trust. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Carrington Mortgage Service, LLC to Sobrad Properties, LLC. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Traven Bentley and Terea Bentley to Seventeen Plus, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 10, Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Erica Price and Michael Price to Marco Rosales. Victory Heights. Blk. 1, Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

