McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

McDonald County Press/Sally Carroll Crews recently replaced the old post and cable guardrails on Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson, according to Rep. Dirk Deaton-R. He called the work a “much-needed improvement.” Crews began work on the eight-mile stretch in February. Collins & Hermann Inc. of St. Louis served as the contractor for the $774,000 project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Future improvements in McDonald County will include the I-49 connector project, which will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas stateline, and replacing the bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek at Lanagan in 2021, Deaton said.

General News on 04/23/2020