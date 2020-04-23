Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Poppi's Daylight Donuts' owners are interested in helping the community by offering high school senior athletes the chance to post their pictures in their front window, which is currently promoting school board candidate information. Co-owner Chad Akins said the seniors "are not getting the memories that they should."

Some local business owners just want high school senior athletes to have some good memories to take with them.

That's why they are offering a chance to post their senior photos in their business' front window on Anderson's Main Street.

"They're not getting the memories that they should," said Chad Akins, Poppi's Daylight Donuts co-owner.

"We just want to help our community any way we can."

Some customers have asked why the business is only posting athlete photos. Akins explains that the donut shop's window has limited space. The owners simply thought it would be a good place to honor some senior athletes, who had the last part of their senior year canceled.

The current covid-19 pandemic has affected all high school seniors. The school year -- and the opportunity to create senior memories -- ended abruptly when restrictions were put in place to reduce the virus' spread.

Akins says he and the other donut shop owners are wanting to help recognize student-athletes while offering a 20 percent discount to any high school senior on any order.

Akins and his wife Dustie own the business with Tracy and Buck Owen. The Anderson-based business, which also has a shop in Noel, is striving to help customers enjoy some comfort food and bring a sense of normalcy during this time.

Loyal customers have responded with frequent visits. Akins said the donut shop, along with Burger Time, Mustang Bistro and others, are committed to helping residents.

"We want to thank our customers," he said. "All the business owners appreciate it. All of our businesses are important for our community."

The donut shop, while seeing a "major decline," continues to see familiar faces who carry out, utilize the drive-through or frequent the curbside service.

"Our customers are amazing. We appreciate them getting out and trying to make something normal out of the unnormal."

Akins also offers free, local delivery for those who wish to have several dozen sweet treats delivered for a business or special occasion.

Maintaining normal business operations has been somewhat time-consuming, he says.

The business already follows a tight protocol on health regulations, but is now spending extra time taking additional precautions for cleaning and sanitizing, he said.

Akins misses the times interacting with customers in the shop. Missouri Governor Mike Parson's directive restricts customers from dining in, so customers can't visit and mingle while hanging out in their favorite donut shop. Akins fondly remembers a time when the high school wrestlers came in one Saturday morning after the wrestling tournament. The camaraderie and well-wishes were just part of a normal landscape of neighbors and friends congratulating others.

Now, that has changed. Though this is a challenging time, Akins believes that McDonald County neighbors will bounce back bigger.

"This county will come back stronger," he said.

For information, contact Poppi's Daylight Donuts at 417-845-3688.

