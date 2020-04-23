Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. John Remington. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sean Hunt. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Angelia Guthrie. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Mitchell Callahan. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Alisha Murray. Suit on account.

Shirlee Patterson vs. James Kevitt et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Wesley Keith Wilburn. Littering.

Felonies:

Floyd E. Martin. Burglary, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and assault.

Victor Arias Alanis. Involuntary manslaughter.

The following cases were heard:

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Heather L. Given. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Alexander Hayes Martinez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Joshua James. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jennifer D. Linton et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James B. Linton et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round, LLC vs. Anna L. Rust. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. William White. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Adam D. Xiong. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

James A. Gum. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Five years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

None.

General News on 04/23/2020