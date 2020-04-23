March 25

• Due to unforeseeable circumstances as a result of covid-19, Western Commissioner David Holloway motioned to postpone bid openings for Law Enforcement tires, Road and Bridge tires, and Road and Bridge culverts until Monday, March 30. Motion passed unanimously.

March 30

• The Commission received sealed bids as follows:

Culverts -- One bid received from Viebrock Sales & Service, LLC of Sedalia, Mo.

Road and Bridge Tires -- One bid received from Ozarko Tire Centers of West Plains, Mo.

Law Enforcement Tires -- One bid received from Ozarko Tire Centers of West Plains, Mo.

After viewing the bid for culverts, Commissioner Holloway made a motion to accept the bid from Viebrock Sales & Service, LLC. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners reviewed the bids for Road and Bridge and Law Enforcement tires. After discussion, Commissioner Holloway made a motion to reject all tire bids and rebid. Motion passed unanimously.

• Paige Behm, McDonald County Health Director, and Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, met with the Commission to provide an update on covid-19. McDonald County currently has two confirmed positive results. More test kits have been ordered. Behm reported that Health Department staff are all in good health. Behm and Sweeten will provide covid-19 updates every Monday and Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. until further notice.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $321,095.16.

April 1

• Paige Behm, McDonald County Health Director, and Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, met with the Commission to provide an update on covid-19.

April 3

• Paige Behm, McDonald County Health Director, and Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, met with the Commission to provide an update on covid-19. With the increased concern of further spread of the virus, Commissioners, Sheriff Michael Hall, Behm and Sweeten agreed that a Notice and Issuance of Rules and Regulations was necessary. This order directs all individuals living in McDonald County to stay at their place of residence. Except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services at physical locations in the county.

General News on 04/23/2020