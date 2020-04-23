This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 29

Katherine May Gregory, 30, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and open container

March 31

Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 31, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm

April 3

Robert Tyson Hice, 21, no address given, probation violation and statutory sodomy

April 7

Matthew Wayne Rash, 30, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 8

John Paschael Luttrell, 53, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 9

Floyd Martin, 42, Joplin, burglary, assault, theft/stealing and probation violation

April 11

Tommy Eugene Harrold, 51, Pineville, domestic assault

Daniel Elijah Stamper, 39, Caverna, out-of-state fugitive and parole violation

