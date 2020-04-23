This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 29
Katherine May Gregory, 30, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and open container
March 31
Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 31, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm
April 3
Robert Tyson Hice, 21, no address given, probation violation and statutory sodomy
April 7
Matthew Wayne Rash, 30, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 8
John Paschael Luttrell, 53, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 9
Floyd Martin, 42, Joplin, burglary, assault, theft/stealing and probation violation
April 11
Tommy Eugene Harrold, 51, Pineville, domestic assault
Daniel Elijah Stamper, 39, Caverna, out-of-state fugitive and parole violationGeneral News on 04/23/2020
