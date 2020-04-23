Mayor John Sellers made the tie-breaking vote to renew Anderson's line-of-credit with Arvest following a split vote on the matter during the remote meeting on Tuesday.

When asked who was in favor of renewing the line-of-credit, Aldermen David Roark and Don Hines voted aye while Alderman Gene Cantrell and Chester Neel voted nay. Cantrell has previously expressed disinterest in maintaining a line-of-credit due to the interest it accrues.

Mayor Sellers voted for renewing the line-of-credit.

Alderman Cantrell asked that it be stipulated that the line-of-credit is only utilized as a last resort. The council voted to include the contingency.

The council also voted to extend the previously declared citywide state of emergency until May 3, in compliance with Gov. Mike Parson's recently extended state-wide State of Emergency.

New Business

Christina Vasquez requested a variance in the city's livestock ordinance to allow for three to four egg-laying hens on her property. She provided letters from adjoining neighbors testifying there are no objections to the allowance. The council granted Vasquez a variance.

Mayor Sellers informed council members that Cook Hill Road has been surveyed and two easement agreements are in the works. Once these are complete, the city can pursue permanent solutions to drainage and washout problems along the roadway.

The council also discussed the low-water bridge on Beaver Branch.

"It's in bad shape," Sellers said. "Until we get a drought, I'm not sure when it will be usable."

He provided a few bridge replacement options recently proposed by engineers.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels reported that the computer server at the police station had crashed. He said it would be $2,500 to recover the lost data -- if recovery is diagnostically feasible. The council agreed that the data is important and voted to pursue recovery.

Daniels said the department is still in need of a replacement vehicle after the previous patrol vehicle was totaled. Sellers said $9,800 was collected from the insurance claim and there are equipped vehicles available in Claremore, Okla., ranging from $15,900 to $29,500.

"They've got three vehicles and that's enough for now," said Alderman Gene Cantrell.

Daniels pointed out that one vehicle is strictly devoted to the K-9 unit.

"There ain't no more than two policemen on [shift] at a time so we don't need another vehicle right now. We need to wait and see how our money works out," Cantrell said.

The council agreed to table the matter until the May meeting.

Daniels notified the council that Officer Connor Hackworth has been deployed with the National Guard to distribute supplies in covid-19 hotspots and will be unable to work for approximately one month.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department's vehicles and the city's hydrants were successfully pressure-tested this week and he hopes to see an improvement in the local ISO rating.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that all is well in the street, water and wastewater departments. He plans to cover the new water lines along N. Highway 59 in the coming week.

In other business, the council:

• Reviewed second-quarter budget reports;

• Renewed health insurance policy with Anthem;

• Paid bills in the amount of $68,522.87.

