Spring sports coaches have been waiting for the hammer to fall.

That blow came on April 9, when Governor Mike Parson announced that all schools in Missouri would be canceled for in-person school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, paving the way for the Missouri State High School Activities Association to cancel all spring sports.

Those sports at McDonald County High School included baseball, track, girls' soccer and boys' golf.

Probably the coach at McDonald County High School most stunned by the cancellation of the season was Kevin Burgi, head coach of the MCHS baseball team. He had told players he was optimistic there would be some type of a season.

"It's disappointing, but it's a rough situation for everyone," Burgi said. "Our senior class did a great job on the field and we are very sad that they don't get a senior season. Our number one priority now is to make sure they have a proper send-off."

Burgi sent the following letter to all players, parents and stakeholders on the day of the governor's announcement.

"On behalf of the entire MCHS coaching staff, we would like to thank everyone for the support during the spring. We are very sad that we were unable to compete with this group of young men in a competition setting. While this news is hard to swallow, we believe it taught every member of the MCHS baseball community not to take baseball for granted.

"The 2020 senior class was amazing and it is so hard to put into words what they mean to the program. They did a tremendous job leading by example and holding others accountable. Cade (Smith), Tae-Shaun (Alik), Nevin (Price), Kameron (Hopkins), Jackson (Behm) Sampson (Boles), Omar (Manuel) all had a very good spring and helped the entire group get better. One of our first priorities will be finding ways to recognize this group for their hard work and dedication to the baseball program."

If Burgi was the most stunned, track coach Henri Whitehead was probably the most disappointed.

"This cancellation is as painful as it gets," Whitehead said. "We had our best team since I've been here and, although I didn't want to say it out loud very often, I had no doubt that the boys' team would repeat as conference champions and that the girls' team could be champions as well. The fact is we have never started a season with this many potential all-staters and, every day, it seemed like our team was getting bigger and better. Our seniors were the core to that strength. They had bought in years ago and this was supposed to be the year that they showed that hard work. It's a tragedy that such a promising season will now be just a big what-if. The seniors really deserved better than this."

Also having high hopes on the season was girls' soccer coach John Delatorre.

"It cuts deeper and deeper every time you think about it," Delatorre said. "I've only been in the county for two years, but this senior class was a special one. Two seniors (Ava Smith and Alexia Estrada) had already signed to play in college with my alma mater (NEO). One senior still is continuing her search, but will definitely play somewhere next fall, and a few others who were recruited to play, but chose other career paths to focus on. This class had so much talent that we will miss, but their personalities and their leadership are going to leave a massive hole. Never in my 20 years of being around the game of soccer, as a coach or a player, have I been through something like this and it still seems unreal that it's happening to a class that I've looked forward to spending one last season with all year. So many memories, wins and losses, laughs and tears, that we can't live out or get back and you just feel like you'd give anything to give them that season back."

Boys' golf coach Darryl Harbaugh was in his first season and only had a few practices with his team before the postponement of the season came down in the middle of March.

"I have not been around two boys (seniors Sam Whitehill and Blake Harrell) who were so ready for their season," Harbaugh said."Sam and Blake couldn't wait for golf season to begin. They are the kind of kids that are fun to be around. I feel sorry for them. It's a sad ending for their senior year. The rest of the team are sophomores and freshman. They still have at least two years left. Sometimes there are enemies you can't see and can't fight. You just have to roll with the punches. This is one of those times. We were looking for an improved season. I hope we keep improving for next year's season."

