No, this story is not about the Great American Pastime, baseball. Okay, there is mention of a ball but that's as close to the sport played on the grass and dirt-covered diamond as it gets. The story is about my conniving, self-absorbed and painfully spoiled cat, Mama, or Scratchy Cat as I now call her, and a red and blue colored rubber ball.

Yes, cats have a mind of their own and felines are notorious for being very liberated of mind. I readily understand that, but a couple of weeks ago, I guess, well, I guess I was expecting something other than that air of arrogance from the Scratchy Cat.

It was late at night or early in the morning if you prefer. Anyway, it was dark in the house but my sleep was interrupted by a sound. I didn't recognize the sound but my head was still partially clouded with that sleep so, for a moment or two, I tried to search my memory for a similar sound so I could dismiss the noise as something which could be easily explained.

The sound persisted and I came to the conclusion that it was nothing I could gather an explanation for. It seemed to be coming from the far end of my house and I knew that there was just no way to ignore it and return to the sleep that I knew would not return without a full investigation into the source of the noise.

Slowly and as quietly as reasonably possible I removed the blanket under which I once slept and placed my feet on the cold bedroom floor. The darkness of the room was broken only by the soft glow of a distant neighbor's porch light. Opening the bedside nightstand drawer I slowly removed a small metal flashlight as well as my old .38 caliber police service revolver. One just never knows and it doesn't pay to come to an unscheduled event unprepared.

As I made my way down the hall to the point of its 90-degree turn I realized that the noise continued and I seemed to be getting closer to the source. The flashlight was gripped in the palm and by the fingers of my left hand and my right gun-holding hand rested atop the left hand but I had not yet turned the flashlight on.

As I entered the living room it seemed as the source of that suspicious noise was then very close, so I aimed the flashlight at the center of the room and pushed the button. I don't really know what I expected to see, a burglar possibly, so the muzzle of the pistol followed the bright beam of the light until I saw the cause of that sound. It was Scratchy Cat.

She was batting a rubber ball all about the room. When the ball bounced off a wall, she would pounce on it with great ferocity, bite the cover for a second or two, then, using her paw, propel it across the room against yet another living room wall. This was repeated several times and she seemed completely oblivious to the bright light and my presence.

As I lowered the pistol to my side and flipped the switch that turned on the overhead light, I now recall that the strangest and most ridiculous thought came into my mind. I had on many occasions tried to get that cat to play with that ball. I had rolled it across the floor, tossed it in her direction, sometimes causing it to come into contact with her black and white fur, but she never showed the slightest interest in playing with the ball, or with me for that matter.

In fact, most of the time she laid on her side and watched as I played with the ball. I chased that red and blue rubber ball from one end of the room to the other. I even found myself lying on the floor as I reached under the sofa with an outstretched arm trying to retreive an errant toss. Thinking about those times, I suppose the cat must have either thought I was playing with the ball in an effort to entertain her or maybe she thought I was just plain crazy.

It was late but I knew I had to satisfy my curiosity before the slightest hope of sleep could return, so I picked up the ball. I know it sounds strange, but I explained the rules of the game to her.

"Now, I'll roll the ball and you run after it, okay?" Of course, there was no indication that she understood the directions given.

So, I rolled the ball across the floor and she watched intently but didn't move an inch. I retrieved the ball and repeated the rules.

"C'mon, go get the ball."

Again she watched as the ball rolled across the hardwood floor, eventually coming to a stop after striking the wall. Then it came to me. Scratchy Cat was doing exactly what she had done many times before. She was watching me play with the rubber ball.

Frustrated, I called it a night and returned to my bed. Then, and to add to my exasperation, I once again began to hear that noise. Did she want me to again come into the living room and play with the ball while she watched? There was nothing in the world that could have enticed me to go back into that room. If the house became engulfed in flames, I would leap from the bedroom balcony rather than exit through the living room. How stupid did she think I was? But then, maybe she already had the answer to that question.

When I awoke the following morning, I wanted, yes, I even needed, to find a way to tell myself that the cat's refusal to play ball with me was nothing personal. Therefore, I have decided to rationalize her actions, or lack thereof, in the following manner.

Scratchy Cat likes to bite the shoelaces of my Adidas Superstar size nine and one-half shoes until the laces have come undone. There is no end to her curiosity as she slides her foot under the bed top's comforter while searching for the origin of the tantalizing movements which originate from under the said cover. The feline seems enthralled with the metal pull on my jacket as she pulls and softly bites it.

Now, if you've been paying attention, I'll make my point. I believe that in the cat world all of these activities could be considered sports. You know, like golf, NASCAR racing or even the act of running a marathon. These are individual sports; no teammates allowed. Thusly, all of the cat's favorite activities are in fact, cat sports -- individual cat sports, if you will. Therefore, my participation in the rubber ball game is not allowed as that too is an individual sport.

I find that I often spend, as you might be thinking, an inordinate amount of time on very trivial matters. I suppose you may have a point there but, you see, these seemingly insignificant annoyances get into my brain and live there.

"Well then," you may ask, "how in the world do you get shed of them?"

I guess one might think of my brain as a short term storage facility and the plethora of annoying problems I must deal with only reside there until ... well, let's face it ... until I dispose of them. You're reading the solution to my oft-overcrowded-with-junk brain and the solution to my cat's refusal-to-play-ball-with-me problem. Well, I wrote a story about it and now it's most likely bothering the heck out of you, too.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel, Mo. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 04/16/2020