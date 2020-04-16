Robert Max Milton

Feb. 27, 1934

April 10, 2020

Robert Max "Bob" Milton, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, April 10, 2020, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Hugo, Okla., son of Garvin and Mary (Barton) Milton. He retired from Tyson Foods as Division Personnel Manager. He was also a farmer and rancher and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Shelley Ake.

Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Ina Milton of the home; four children, David Milton of Anderson, Sheryl Baumberger of Ohio, Mark Milton of Oklahoma and Paula Waters of Kansas; stepdaughter, Dallas Lund of Arkansas; and several grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Anderson Cemetery with Brother John Beck officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 04/16/2020