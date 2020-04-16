The Noel City Council has canceled its future meetings indefinitely, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

Noel city clerk Deby Hopping said last week that council meetings will not be held until the covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

City Hall is open for business, but Noel residents are encouraged to utilize a green drop box, located outside of City Hall, mail payments or conduct business by calling City Hall. Payments may be made over the phone.

City Hall may be reached at 417-475-3696. The city court clerk may be reached at 417-475-5004.

