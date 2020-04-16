Goodman officials are preparing to ask fellow residents to weigh in on changing the collector's position from an elected one to an appointed one in an August ballot measure.

A newly passed ordinance, No. 2020-520: Election For Appointment of Collector, is part of several changes that could save the city almost $40,000, officials have said.

The August 2020 ballot issue calls for an election for the appointment of a city collector. If approved by voters, the city collector no longer will be an elected position, Goodman alderwoman Beth Hallmark explained.

State statute requires that changes cannot be made to any elected position until a term expires. The city collector's term will expire in April 2021. Meghan Sexson, the current collector, will remain in that position until the end of the term, Hallmark said.

If approved, the city council would then appoint a city collector after the expiration of her current term.

If voters do not approve the change this August, nothing will change, Hallmark said.

Council members approved putting the measure before the voters at their April 7 council meeting, which was aired on Facebook Live.

State statute mandates a Class 4 City must hold an election to change an elected position to an appointed one, Hallmark said. This is why the council passed the ordinance to hold an election, Hallmark said.

Officials have said that the measure will save approximately $8,800 a year.

Hallmark explains that 15 percent of the total taxes collected are paid to the person holding the elected position of city collector. That money would then "remain with the city," she said.

Officials said last week that the current position equates to about $39 per hour, capped at 300 hours per year. If a change was approved to appoint a collector, officials would pay someone an amount closer to a little more than minimum wage.

Additional changes that are a part of the projected $40,000 in savings include the elimination of a mowing contract and changes in the auditor, officials have said.

