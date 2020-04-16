Goodman City Council members have voted to hold an election in August to see if residents will approve changing the collector's position from an elected position to an appointed one.
Council members approved Ordinance No. 2020-520 at a regular council meeting on April 7, aired on Facebook Live.General News on 04/16/2020
Print Headline: Goodman's New Ordinance Clarified
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.