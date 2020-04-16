Sign in
Goodman's New Ordinance Clarified by Sally Carroll | April 16, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Goodman City Council members have voted to hold an election in August to see if residents will approve changing the collector's position from an elected position to an appointed one.

Council members approved Ordinance No. 2020-520 at a regular council meeting on April 7, aired on Facebook Live.

