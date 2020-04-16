RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School soccer player Alexia Estrada recently signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Okla.

The 2020 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team did not get to play a match.

A postponement to start the season shelved early matches before the cancellation to the season ended all hopes of any matches being played.

But the ending of the season did not necessarily end the soccer careers for at least two seniors on the MCHS squad.

Alexia Estrada recently announced she signed a letter of intent to join Lady Mustang teammate Ava Smith at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M as a member of the Lady Norse soccer team.

"I am a little nervous about playing at the collegiate level, but I know I'll do great things at NEO," Estrada said. "I chose NEO because it just feels like I belong there and because my coach (MCHS John Delatorre) and his fiancée both went there. Hopefully, they can show me the ropes."

Estrada said that, without the help of several people, she would not have this opportunity.

"I want to thank my family and especially my coach for believing in me when no one else did," Estrada said. "And for Coach, for getting me ready to play at the collegiate level."

Estrada never played soccer until she took up the sport as a freshman at MCHS.

"Alexia is a very athletic player," said Delatorre. "She's very quick and agile and is decent with the ball at her feet. She is a player who is hungry for success and has the potential to grow into a better soccer player and athlete as she continues to play at NEO."

Estrada said she visited NEO last fall and the coaching staff told her to come back in the winter, but she was playing basketball for the Lady Mustangs and had to wait until the season was over before her second visit.

"I ended up going to the school three times," Estrada said. "I had two tryouts and, after the second time, I got an offer to join the team."

Estrada took the cancellation of her senior season in stride.

"Don't get me wrong. I do miss it, but everything happens for a reason," she said.

She is the daughter of Alejandra Pulido and Lazaro Estrada. She plans to major in athletic training.

