Division I

The following cases were filed:

Justin J. Sellers vs. Destinee L. Sellers. Dissolution.

Joshua Daniel Todd vs. Christina Lynn Highsmith-Todd. Dissolution.

Kelsea B. Darden vs. Robert L. Gilliam. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Trevor W. Ponder. Exceeded posted speed limit.

April Tandy. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joe Cepheus Sams. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Joe C. Sams Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Matthew Lee Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Carl Warren. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Melissa Arnold. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Lee Michael Hankins. Trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Lynn Dalton. Passing bad check.

John C. Hilliard. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

David Gene Dalrymple. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Sion Henry Fertic Jr. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Timothy L. Coble. As owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jamie L. Cotton. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of accident.

Tyler S. Andrews. As owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jose Armando Valdez. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jake W. Bolling. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nora Ortiz--Juarez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Kristian David Irons. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Cody J. Warren. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Brandi Crosby. Assault -- special victim, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Adam A. Rosales. Sexual abuse -- victim is less than 14 years of age.

David A. Watkins. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance.

Karessa S. Foster. Assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Discover Bank vs. Daniel Davidson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Arthur Hardin II. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Debi Peak. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Cary Verbruck. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Chanse Golka. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jerry E. Good. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Aaron Blackmore. Burglary and property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 04/16/2020