This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 15

Karessa Shae Foster, 29, Anderson, assault, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and escape from commitment/detention/conditional release from state mental hospital or Department of Mental Health

George Alan Martin, 40, Neosho, disorderly conduct

David Aaron Watkins, 37, Noel, parole violation, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle

March 16

Jordan Dale Blankenship, 24, Springfield, parole violation, assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Steven Albert Carpenter Jr., 31, Anderson, defective equipment

James Marshall Martin, 42, Rocky Comfort, trespassing, domestic assault and tampering with utility meter

Marcella A. Phillips, 48, Pea Ridge, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

March 17

Dakota Lee Collier, 26, Anderson, property damage and theft/stealing

Jace Adam Mills, 19, Stella, passing bad check

Jason Mark Williams, 39, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

March 18

Michael Allen Jones, 35, Anderson, domestic assault

Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and equipment violation

Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Victor Haden Williams, 17, Pineville, property damage and trespassing

March 19

Amelia Holliday, 37, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Darren Wayne Lyle Jr., 31, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Michael Wayne Marchbanks, 33, Neosho, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and DWI -- alcohol

Kaydena M. Sprague, 64, Joplin, passing bad check

March 20

Nora Jean Bryant, 23, Southwest City, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Derrick James Dorris, 23, Seneca, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Larry Glenn Warren, 27, Noel, probation violation

Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

General News on 04/16/2020