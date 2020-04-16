This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 15
Karessa Shae Foster, 29, Anderson, assault, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and escape from commitment/detention/conditional release from state mental hospital or Department of Mental Health
George Alan Martin, 40, Neosho, disorderly conduct
David Aaron Watkins, 37, Noel, parole violation, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle
March 16
Jordan Dale Blankenship, 24, Springfield, parole violation, assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Steven Albert Carpenter Jr., 31, Anderson, defective equipment
James Marshall Martin, 42, Rocky Comfort, trespassing, domestic assault and tampering with utility meter
Marcella A. Phillips, 48, Pea Ridge, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
March 17
Dakota Lee Collier, 26, Anderson, property damage and theft/stealing
Jace Adam Mills, 19, Stella, passing bad check
Jason Mark Williams, 39, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
March 18
Michael Allen Jones, 35, Anderson, domestic assault
Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and equipment violation
Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Victor Haden Williams, 17, Pineville, property damage and trespassing
March 19
Amelia Holliday, 37, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Darren Wayne Lyle Jr., 31, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Michael Wayne Marchbanks, 33, Neosho, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and DWI -- alcohol
Kaydena M. Sprague, 64, Joplin, passing bad check
March 20
Nora Jean Bryant, 23, Southwest City, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Derrick James Dorris, 23, Seneca, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Larry Glenn Warren, 27, Noel, probation violation
Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaGeneral News on 04/16/2020
Print Headline: Booking Report