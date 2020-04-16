The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, opened bids on several pieces of equipment the city had for sale.

Due to the covid-19 outbreak, the board held its meeting at the city's community center, where there was more room for social distancing than at city hall. Attendance was limited to 10 people, as indicated by a sign on the door.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten opened the bids for a Torro mower, a Dixie Chopper, a 1,500-gallon water tank mounted on a trailer and a Bobcat mini-excavator.

The high bidders were: Gerald Schlessman, $350, for the Torro mower; Tim Neale, $501, for the Dixie Chopper; Sammy Helm, $2,500, for the water tank; and Mike Pagel, $7,512.34 for the mini-excavator.

The board voted to approve the high bidders.

Sweeten reported that the awning that was destroyed at the marshal's office and fire department was not covered by insurance. He received two bids to replace the awning, the lower of which would have the city's logo on it. The low bid was for $3,234 from Welhener-H.B. Well Awning.

The board approved the low bid. Sweeten noted the company also recently did an awning for his church and did a good job. The board also held a discussion on what color the awning should be, and they voted to make it blue.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said a pump went out at the Piney Point lift station. The pump is under warranty and he could get it replaced for free, however, it has been three months and he still has not been able to get it replaced, he said. He asked for permission to purchase a pump which, after the free one was acquired, could be used as a backup pump. He said it would cost $3,503, not including installation. Tinsley said he believed the installation would cost less than $500.

The board approved the purchase of the pump plus labor.

Tinsley also told the board about a sewer plant addition -- a sludge de-watering structure for the plant. He said if the city were to bid it out, it would cost about $350,000. If the city built the structure with city labor, they could do it for about $50,000, he said.

Tinsley said the new addition would save the city $1,000 per month in electricity and $12,000 per year in labor and hauling. He said the Department of Natural Resources would have certain requirements, and he would need to go to a couple of sites that have such a structure and see how they work.

Sweeten said he is interested but they will have to wait and see how sales tax revenues do. He said they could fall out over the next quarter or even in the third quarter.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $36,984.

