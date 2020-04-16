The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education met Monday via Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, due to the covid-19 outbreak. The public was invited to watch live on the district's YouTube channel.

Among the topics of discussion were dual credit classes. Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer told the board the school district cost for dual credit classes for the year is $106,890. She said the price is going up every year. School board president Dr. Scott Goldstein said last year it was a little over $78,000.

Brewer said the price includes payments to Crowder College and Missouri State.

Goldstein asked how dual credit classes are working with school being closed.

Brewer said one of the administration's first priorities was making sure high school students are able to graduate with dual credit. She asked if the board was happy with dual credit classes or if they needed to discuss it further.

Board member Josh Banta said he was not worried about the price as long as students were being successful. He said if students were struggling, perhaps there should be requirements on who could take the courses.

Board member Andy McClain said students have to have a 2.5-grade point average to take the courses. He said, "It's an investment in our kids."

Jessica Struckhoff of Paragon presented an update on the Noel Primary School safe room/classroom project. She said all brick is installed, all windows and door frames are installed, and electrical, plumbing and ductwork are in progress. She said things are going well and encouraged board members to go take a look.

Bob Campbell, director of facilities and maintenance, reported he put out a request for proposals for lawn mowing that is due today. He said two people have contacted him for more information.

The board voted to make Frank Woods its primary representative and Chris Smith its alternate for the Missouri School Board Association.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said, "Thank you to all the support people who have worked very hard to provide our students with lunch and breakfast. Our custodians continue to do the things they would do. Our maintenance crew is out and about."

He also mentioned central office staff and other essential workers.

Stanton said these are unprecedented times. He said the school district's first target was the social and emotional needs of students. He said the district will honor the school calendar.

He added the district fully intends to have summer school, although it may be July when it is safe to do so. He said some people depend on that income for their families.

He also noted seniors have earned their graduation, and when the time is appropriate, one will be held.

He concluded by sending a "giant thank you" to teachers and encouraging everyone to stay safe, stay home and follow social distancing guidelines.

