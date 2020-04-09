While the Missouri High School Activities Association hasn't canceled the spring sports season, the outlook for a shortened season looks bleak.

The latest announcement from MSHSAA came on March 23. It stated the association was still planning spring sports championships, but that came before most schools in the state, including McDonald County High School, extended its closure of all classes and activities from April 6 through at least April 27.

McDonald County High School track coach Henri Whitehead and girls' soccer coach John Delatorre are optimistic about having a season even though chances are looking less at time passes.

All interviews were done by either text, email or phone.

1. How do you feel about postponing the start of the season?

Whitehead -- This was a devastating blow because, when I took over as head coach, I promised the senior class (then sophomores) that we would build something special and they bought in. We have undeniably one of the best senior classes around, but now we haven't been able to show anyone, not even our own community.

Delatorre -- In terms of not being able to coach and spend time with our athletes, especially our seniors, it's heartbreaking. However, in terms of public safety, it is the right call and we have to respect and live with that.

2. What did you think when it was announced that spring sports were postponed and not canceled?

Whitehead -- When I found out the season was delayed, I thought that these kids are not going to get their due. I also felt horrible because I didn't get to say anything to them in person.

Delatorre -- I loved it. Every chance we have at hanging onto our season, no matter how big or small, we need to take advantage of it.

3. What are you doing to help the kids stay prepared for the season when it starts?

Whitehead -- We still have hope that we will be back and get to send these seniors off with a conference win and a trip to state, so all of our coaches have been posting workouts for them to do on Google Classroom.

Delatorre -- Obviously, the main thing is trying to make sure the kids stay healthy. Overall, just making sure they are mentally prepared to start up the season if we ever get the chance so we can hit the ground running.

4. Kansas and Oklahoma have announced they were closing all schools for the rest of the year. Are you worried Missouri will do the same and how disappointed would you be not to have a season?

Whitehead -- I'm definitely worried that the season will be canceled and I haven't been able to even think about the consequences of that. We have two of the best jumpers in the state, we have two of the best 4x8 teams in the state, we have what I believe is easily the strongest team in our conference and what could have been the greatest track team this school has ever had. Yet, if they cancel the season, all that will be moot and, sadly, this group of seniors will never get their due.

Delatorre -- I try not to worry. As I said, I am just trying to make sure we're ready if we get the chance to get back out there. However, I'm not sure any words could describe what we as coaches or athletes will feel if our seasons do get cancelled. It's so difficult to try and face that truth. I just hope we get the chance to let them play out their senior season in some way.

Sports on 04/09/2020