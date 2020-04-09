The McDonald County Health Department reports the third laboratory-confirmed case of covid-19 (coronavirus) in a McDonald County resident. This is not a travel-related case. The resident is at home in self-quarantine.

The Health Department stands with the governor and county officials' orders to stay at home.

The cases in Missouri have risen to 2,113 with 19 deaths. Cases will continue to rise unless we respect the "stay at home" orders.

The Health Department urges anyone who develops a fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat to stay home and call his or her healthcare provider. County residents should plan ahead to make sure they have enough food, medication and other items to be able to isolate themselves at home for several days if they do become sick.

"It is very important for anyone who is sick to stay home, away from other people, to prevent the spread of coronavirus," says Paige Behm. "We must each do our part to protect everyone in our community."

For more information about covid-19, visit the CDC's website at bit.ly/about-COVID or call the Missouri covid-19 public information hotline at 877-435-8411.

General News on 04/09/2020