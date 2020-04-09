RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, one of the 10 funeral homes in southwest Missouri owned by William J. "B.J." Goodwin, has begun holding only graveside services, now limited to 10 people, due to social distancing mandates.

William J. "B.J." Goodwin, owner of Ozark Funeral Homes, shared how social distancing has affected funerals.

Social distancing has become a government directive as covid-19 spreads through the country and the world.

Goodwin said, "It's had a huge impact. We were just limited to graveside services. The National Funeral Directors Association and the Missouri State Board wasn't putting limitations. As of April 1, the NFDA and the Missouri State Board limited the number that could attend a graveside."

Before that, he said, because social distancing was possible outdoors, there might be 50 people at a graveside service. Now that number is limited to 10.

"Most people have more than 10 in their immediate family," he said. "How do you pick and choose who loved Grandpa more?"

He continued, "We are so ready to get back to normal. We are made to be of service. That's what we're here for, to be of service."

As for viewings, he said, "We still have people prepped and ready so people can come and go and view their loved one and sign the guest book.

"Everyone has been very understanding because we're all in the same boat," he said. "I service all of southwest Missouri with 10 funeral homes. All of our funeral homes -- I've not had any of our funeral directors say anyone was really upset. It is what it is."

He noted, "We're not able to use any of our funeral vehicles other than the hearse. Usually, we provide limousine service and we're not able to provide limousine service or a pallbearer vehicle. We still put together the memorial video and things like that. The only thing that's changed is that we're only doing gravesides.

He said, while big church funerals and chapel funerals are not possible right now, he and his staff are still trying to make sure people are able to say goodbye to their loved ones.

"We're still trying to provide as much closure as possible. They can still come in and spend time with their loved ones. They are saying goodbye, just in smaller groups."

Goodwin said he did not believe the funeral homes would be affected by the stay-at-home order, as they are considered an essential business. Under the state stay-at-home order, residents are allowed to access "essential services," and under the county stay-at-home order, residents are allowed to obtain "vital services." McDonald County Emergency Management Agency Director Gregg Sweeten clarified that the county order is not more restrictive than the state order and that residents are allowed to access funeral homes as long as they follow the social distancing guidelines.

