Six people were injured in a four-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Highway 71 near Pineville.

The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. when driver Khadafy Peter, 30, of Webb City, lost control of his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The vehicle was then struck by a 2015 Dodge Charger, driven by Bruce J. Alucard, 24, of Noel.

A 2007 Mazda CX7, driven by Kimberly S. Lucas, 37, of Pineville, then struck the first vehicle.

A 2020 Peterbilt, driven by Steven L. Fryar, 58, of Thomasville, N.C., then struck the third vehicle.

All the vehicles were northbound.

Peter, 30, was seriously injured in the crash, as were passengers Merlean D. Kephas, 33, and a two-year-old girl, both of Webb City. Freeman Ambulance transported all three to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark. All three were listed as seriously injured, the report said.

Leslie M. Creason, 26, of Anderson, a passenger in the second vehicle, was transported by Rogers Medic 1 to Mercy in Rogers, Ark. She also was listed as seriously injured, according to the report.

Alucard, the driver of the second vehicle, and Lucas, the driver of the third vehicle, sought treatment on their own and listed their injuries as minor, the report said.

General News on 04/09/2020