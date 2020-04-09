PHOTO SUBMITTED A bunny in an Easter basket is shown in the glass front door of the Pineville Marshal's Office. In lieu of an Easter egg hunt this year, children and their parents may search the community for bunnies or eggs in windows.

The city of Pineville's annual Easter egg hunt has been canceled due to the covid-19 outbreak, but city officials have suggested a fun alternative.

Residents and businesses may place a stuffed bunny or an egg in their window so that children and their parents may walk around their neighborhood and search for them, according to city clerk Melissa Ziemianin.

It all started with a "bear hunt," a similar idea with teddy bears, she said. Someone found the bear hunt idea on the internet and suggested it as something for people stuck at home to do. Ziemianin checked with Mayor Gregg Sweeten and he thought it was a good idea too. About 40 homes and businesses participated by placing teddy bears in their windows, Ziemianin said.

"A resident had the idea to change the bear for an Easter egg or a bunny since no one could get together," Ziemianin said.

Under the recently issued stay-at-home order, residents are allowed to participate in an outdoor activity, as long as they practice social distancing.

General News on 04/09/2020