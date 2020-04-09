Patricia Dalton

July 9, 1933

April 4, 2020

Patricia Dalton, 86, of Kansas City, Mo., died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City.

She was born July 9, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, to Luther and Aner (Boys) Cyrus. She married Robert Dalton on Sept. 19, 1950.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dalton; a son, John Dalton; and a brother.

Survivors are her children, Tom Dalton (Claudine) of Kansas City, Jim Dalton (Annette) of Kansas City, Vicki McDaniel (Dennis) of Indianapolis, Ind., Terri Myers (John) of Kansas City; and 15 grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Mary Lee Moore

July 5, 1922

March 29, 2020

Mary Lee Moore, 97, of Anderson Mo., died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Neosho Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born July 5, 1922, in Pineville, Mo., to William and Mildred (Sellers) Martin. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women; and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star. At 16 years old, she appeared in the Jesse James Movie filmed in Pineville in 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.A. Jack Scott; parents; son, Mike Bruner; sister, Billie Jeffers.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver for the past eight years, Patricia (Scott) Clower; her son, John Scott, and life partner, Jennifer Kidder; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pastor Marilyn O'Brien will officiate.

Helen Robertson

Dec. 11, 1924

April 6, 2020

Helen Katheryn (Barnes) Robertson, 95, died at her home in the Peters Prairie community of Delaware County, Okla., Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born Dec. 11, 1924, to Oler and Augusta (Darrow) Barnes in Beaty, Ark. She married Marshall Willard Robertson in Neosho, Mo., Nov. 10, 1942. She was a member of the Southwest City First Baptist Church. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including crocheting, quilt making, crafting, photo albums and genealogy; and she enjoyed a competitive game of dominoes with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marshall Willard Robertson; her parents; three brothers, Wilber Emmit Barnes, Francis Jackson Barnes and William Andrew Barnes; and a grandson, Toby Darrel Robertson.

Survivors are her children, Sandra Berry of Grove, Okla., Virginia Womack (Tom) of Southwest City, Mo., Marsha Poore (Richard) of Neosho, Darrel Robertson (Carol) of Jay, Okla., and Patsy Bero of Miami, Okla.; and 19 grandchildren.

Graveside services for immediate family are 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Polson Cemetery with Richard Hart and J.R. Morgan officiating. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Southwest City Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Vernon Smith

Sept. 25, 1946

April 2, 2020

Vernon Smith, 73, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Anderson, to Floyd and Silva (Breckenridge) Smith. He was a lifelong resident of Anderson. On Aug. 29, 1964, he married Christine Trent. He was a self-employed contractor throughout his life. He enjoyed being outdoors where his favorite activities were hunting, fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Elmer and Ernest Smith.

Survivors are his wife of 55 years, Christine Smith of the home; six children, Vickie Drake (Will) of Sulphur Springs, Ark., Wayne Smith (Cheryl) of Anderson, Mary Teague (Clint) of Anderson, Tina Foster of Crocker, Mo., Robert Smith and Lena Acklin of Wheaton, Mo. and Adam Smith (Sasha) of Anderson; 18 grandchildren; four brothers, Herbert, Ralph, James and David Smith, all of Anderson; and two sisters, Barbara Schuler of Anderson and Mary Ann Talley of Grove, Okla.

Funeral services were held with burial at the Smith Family Cemetery.

Donald Jennings Tucker

April 29, 1946

April 5, 2020

Donald Jennings Tucker Sr., 73, of Seneca, Mo., died April 5, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1946, in Wynne, Ark., to William Jennings Tucker, Mary Moneda (Hawley) Tucker. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He became a professional truck driver in 1972 and was a former instructor at Hook Up Academy in Joplin. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Tucker of Seneca; two sons, Donald J. Tucker Jr. of Seneca, William L. Tucker of Gravette, Ark.; two daughters, Priscilla R. Deem of Joplin, Tonya F. Middleton, Sulphur Springs, Ark.; and 14 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Chapel Assembly of God in Southwest City, Mo., at a later time.

