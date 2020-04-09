RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year senior members of the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team still have hopes of having a senior season. Those seniors are Ava Smith (left), Kaylee Eberley, Lucy Pendergraft and Alexia Estrada. Not pictured is Aaliyah Rubio.

Those most affected by the delay of the start of spring sports at McDonald County High School are the seniors on the four spring sports offered at MCHS. Below senior members of the MCHS girls' soccer team give their thoughts on the situation.

All interviews were done by either text, email or phone.

1. How do you feel about postponing the start of the season?

Aaliyah Rubio -- When I first heard the season got postponed, the first thing I felt was anger, discouragement and sadness. Anger because it's our senior year. It was going to be the last time I was going to be able to play the sport I have dedicated all my time and effort into. I was ready to give it my all for my last year playing at MCHS. With that came discouragement because that's a lot of practices we would be missing and games as well. After I realized how much we would be missing, it was clear that we wouldn't be having a normal season or even a season at all. With that in mind, I became sad because I started to think of the countless opportunities we would be missing due to the season being postponed.

Lucy Pendergraft -- Unrealistic! It's like it is all just a dream. I'm not gonna lie, but I did cry in the Town and Country parking lot having that worry that our last practice could be my last day on the field.

Ava Smith -- It is highly unfortunate because it leaves us at a disadvantage. We are missing out on so many memorable moments with our team and coaches. As a senior it really hits close to home because I was so ready to start this season off on the right foot after coming off of a very much improved season last year.

Alexia Estrada -- I'm still in shock if that makes sense. I can't wrap my head around it. It just feels like a dream.

2. What did you think when it was announced that spring sports were postponed and not canceled?

Rubio -- When they announced that they weren't going to cancel the season, I felt a sense of relief and hope. I had given up on the thought of being able to play again being a senior; but once I read the article, it ignited that hope again.

Pendergraft -- Relief because we still have that chance of playing and showing what we have all improved on and creating memories with the team and our coaches. We also get the chance of playing one last time as a team.

Smith -- When I heard that the spring sports were being postponed, it kind of worried me. Our team will be at a disadvantage unless we are all pulling our weight and putting in the time in this wellness break we are on. I have continued to get touches in and I have been doing workouts so that I do not lose what I had already worked towards. Everyone in Missouri will be coming in very late during the season. We were supposed to have over 20 games this season and now looking at it we will have about five games for our total season. I was really looking forward to so many games this season because it was gonna not only give me more time with the ball, but all of my other teammates as well. Every touch, every game and every practice counts to bettering yourself and learning things to help you become a better player and person.

Estrada -- Glad, because we still have a chance to play.

3. What are you doing to stay prepared for the season when it starts?

Rubio -- I have been practicing on my footwork every chance I get. Inside the house my mom is going crazy with me hitting the ball against the wall as a partner. I look up YouTube videos on how to work on my soccer skills and what I need to do on how to improve them. I also have a goal at my house so I go outside and shoot some shots with my brother as goalie.

Pendergraft -- I have to motivate myself to do it, but I have been working with the ball and practicing what we left off at before they postponed practice and the games.

Smith -- As I said before I am doing workouts and getting touches on the ball. Many of my close friends are home from college and are having to do their workouts online with their coaches and I am joining in on those to help better prepare myself. The second thing I am doing is just some simple touches on the ball that will help me be able to better hone my skills as a player and I am also watching videos of plays and different things like that.

Estrada -- I am not going to lie -- the first week I did nothing. I didn't have hope that we were going to go back. I don't know what, but something just motivated me to start doing stuff and working out, not only for me but to help my team.

4. Kansas and Oklahoma have announced they were closing all schools for the rest of the year. Are you worried Missouri will do the same and how disappointed would you be not to have a senior season?

Rubio -- Yes, I am definitely worried that Missouri will close the schools for the rest of the year! I have been holding onto the hope that we will have a senior season since they postponed it. If they do end up canceling the rest of the season, I would be very disappointed, upset and sad. I have given my all to this sport for three years and not finishing it off for four makes me feel incomplete. I like to finish what I start and, by canceling the sport I love for my last season, just seems unfair and incomplete! Playing this season was all I could think about when it was the boys' season (last fall). It was the reason I was motivated to keep my grades up in school and to come to school as well. I am ready to leave it all on the field one last time. If I'm not given the opportunity to do that, it would really suck. So, as of right now, I'm staying optimistic and holding onto the hope they don't cancel school or the rest of the season.

Pendergraft -- I do have my worries, but I try to stay positive and pray that they don't cancel school. I would be heartbroken because all of us girls have worked so hard these last four years. We all created memories that would last us forever and it wouldn't just break my heart but all of the other members of the team's hearts and also everyone who has supported us for the last four years.

Smith -- It does worry me some that they have closed down for the rest of the year because we are very close to Oklahoma and I know many players from there that are devastated that they do not get to play on that field one more time. Right now, I am having a positive outlook on this season and hoping for the best. If my senior season does get canceled, I will be devastated not just for me, but for my teammates as well. I am in soccer almost year-round (club soccer) and to know that I have worked so hard to not have a senior season really impacts me a lot. I was going to use this last high school season to really work on the little things to better help me for NEO and to spend it with some of my favorite people! I love all of my teammates and coaches. Without them, I would not be who I am today. I want to be able to play those last few games with the people that have helped so much.

Estrada -- I'm not worried. We have such a loving and strong community and I know they are doing everything they can to let us have a season! Although if it ended, I would be crushed! We have worked so hard for this. We dedicated all four years for this final season. I just want to get back on the field with my team and coaches one last time.

Sports on 04/09/2020