Charlotte A. Hall and William W. Hall to Malesa Lett and Roddy Lett. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert A. Hoffman, deceased, and Rosemarie E. Hoffman to the Kathy L. Prophet Revocable Trust Dated March 19, 2020. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Sandra K. Gann, deceased, and James P. Gann Jr. to Meridith L. Gann and James P. Gann. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Elaine Bakken and James Bakken to Aneisa Melton and Benjamin Melton. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. Oakridge Sub-division. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Shaye N. Wilson, Garrett B. Wilson, Heather L. Wilson and Billy C. Wilson to Wilson Farms. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Ellen J. Arnold and Kevin L. Arnold to Alfredo Sanchez Rosales. Kistler and Davis Addition to Noel. Blk. 6, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Jennifer Simpson and Doug Simpson to Amanda Geier. Sec. 2, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rosalie Morriss to David Latham Sr. Rolling Hills Sub-division. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Rebecca Crow and Chad Crow to Patricia L. Easley and Ralph A. Easley. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joyce A. Clark and Earl L. Clark to Candice L. Zuniga and Steven J. Zuniga. Pinehurst Estates, Phase 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Ellsworth Qualls and Betty Qualls to Cory Qualls. Sec. 23, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas & Sons Homes, LLC to Brandy Emmick and Thomas Edward Emmick. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Alice Frye to Thomas & Sons Homes, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Samantha Sherman and Andrew Sherman to John and Kathy Johnson Living Trust Dated January 7, 2016. McDonald County, Mo.

Christina Cullers and Robert Cullers to Roberta Benningfield and Daniel Benningfield. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Camron Tidwell to Emily F. Darter and Camron Tidwell. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

C & C Land Holdings, LLC to Shelby Leigh Snyder and Matthew C. Snyder. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Chelsey R. Grantham to Sheila A. Johnson. Sec. 3 through Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Sec. 17 and Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Fred McGahan. Lot 22. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 145. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 04/09/2020