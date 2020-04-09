Goodman City Council members voted to appoint a collector, which they say will save the city money.

During a regularly scheduled meeting that was videotaped and aired on Facebook Live, Alderwoman Beth Hallmark said the collector's position -- capped at 300 hours per year -- rounds out to $39.36 per hour.

Appointing a collector and paying him or her "a little above minimum wage" would save the city a great deal of money, to the tune of $8,809 per year, she said. Bill No. 2020-510: Election For Appointment of Collector is part of several changes that will save the city almost $40,000, Hallmark said.

Members approved the ordinance on its first and second reading. Alderman Calvin Wilson was the lone member to vote against the measure.

City council members are entertaining other changes that will result in cost-savings. Members cut the mowing contract earlier this year, bringing that inhouse; and are talking about changing their auditor.

"This is one part of the cog," Hallmark said. Making these adjustments will result in big savings, she said.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said other changes will follow. "There are a lot more to go," he said.

City council members discussed requiring taxpayers to pay their taxes in order to renew their vehicle tags. Fisher said that step has not yet been approved. That approval would come at the county level, he said.

It is unclear exactly how and when this will affect Goodman tax collector Meghan Sexson. Sexson has worked for the city for several years. Her position is an elected position.

During discussion before the vote, Wilson said he could not support the ordinance because of the burden it would put on the two city clerks.

"You're talking 300 hours," he said. "These two gals don't have the time."

Fisher said new software that has been implemented has reduced the number of work hours for clerks. He said absorbing the collector's role could be done "effortlessly."

Hallmark said her figures include possibly hiring someone during the fall crunch time to help. That would still result in significant savings, she said.

At the end of the meeting, Fisher said those who needed to have questions answered during the covid-19 pandemic could email him at mayor@goodmanmo.net or call city hall and leave a message.

City Hall remains closed to the public, but business is still being conducted.

