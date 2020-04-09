Division I

The following cases were filed:

Christine N. Huff vs. Cory W. Footer. Dissolution.

Sophie A. Smith vs. Lawrence C. Sunby. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ryan Thomas Bowen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Erik G. Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jody L. Shambles. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion. Guilty plea. Fine of $25.

Roy A. Oxford. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Edwin B. Thornton. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Christopher L. Chapman II. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Arthur L. Showalter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

David E. Kirch vs. Misty L. Kirch. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Gregory D. Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jerry E. Good. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

David Simpson. Stopped or parked vehicle in prohibited area established by highway commission. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Annabelle J. Zellers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Johnny Johnston. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Nicole Crook. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Andrea Hazelbaker et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Robert Burchard. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Spencer Daniels. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lauren Scott et al. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Linetta Lefon. Breach of contract. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jovanny Bonilla. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Andrea Thomas. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Mary Hixson et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lori Hornor et al. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Thomas Schlessman. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Maria Dejesus. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Pam Hughes. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Chloe A. Divine. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jennifer D. Linton et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James B. Linton et al. Suit on account.

American Express National Bank vs. Dawn Long. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Patty S. Martinez et al. Unlawful detainer.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Steven Chapman. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Vicky Schlessman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Shannon Farmer. Contract -- other.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Leonard Myers. Contract/account (bulk).

Fred Brooks vs. Curtis Daniels. Small claims over $100.

State of Missouri:

James S. Johnny. Domestic assault.

Candace N. Nutting. Assault.

Loren E. Walters. Tampering with utility meter.

Eric Vasquez. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Ricky W. Couch. Property damage.

Michael S. Holsinger. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Angelique M. McElyea. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Stephanie M. Chavis. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Carey D. Koch. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Michael G. Bulk. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Adam D. Martin. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Billy W. Snapp. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with/maintain required brake system.

Lindsey A. Maus. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Arthur L. Showalter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cheryl D. Middleton. Passing bad check.

Kelly M. King. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Crystal Hahn. Property damage.

Roberto E. Ramirez. Forgery.

Roberto E. Ramirez Jr. Property damage, burglary and theft/stealing.

Robert F. Mann III. Harassment.

Ricky W. Couch. DWI -- alcohol.

Cynthia Marie Gonzalez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

George Roberts. Failure to return to confinement to Department of Corrections.

Ali Abdi Abdille. Tampering with motor vehicle.

William G. Mitchell. Financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person.

Mary Beth Mitchell. Financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person.

Dennis Wishon. Domestic assault.

Ronald D. Smith. Passing bad check.

Kaydena M. Sprague. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Maria Castillo. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Theresa Bennett et al vs. Darrin Austin. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Donna Qualls. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Shawn Holloman vs. Dan Wall. Breach of contract. Default judgment.

State of Missouri:

Nora Ortiz--Juarez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Juan Francisco Sosa Pineda. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

None.

